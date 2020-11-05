Latif Anabila eyes success with new club Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko midfielder Latif Anabila

Newly signed Asante Kotoko midfielder Latif Anabila aims at chalking success with the Porcupine Warriors.

Anabila joined the Kumasi-based club in the just-ended transfer window as a free agent after refusing to extend his stay with Ashantigold and according to him, he is hoping to achieve greatness with the club.



“Asante Kotoko is the biggest club in Ghana and one of the biggest in Africa. The club always deserve best players both locally and internationally, so I believe with the squad at our fold now we can make impact”

“I will urge the fans to expect great things from us because we are going to deliver” he said.



Asante Kotoko will lock horns with Techiman Eleven Wonders in matchday one of the Ghana Premier League.