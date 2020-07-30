Latif Blessing eyes Black Stars call-up under CK Akonnor

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Ghanaian and Los Angeles FC player, Latif Blessing has set sights on earning Black Stars call-up under new coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor despite interest from other countries.
The former Liberty Professionals winger who recently expressed desire to naturalize for the US Men Soccer Team after being overlooked by the technical handlers of the Black Stars has insisted that he will love to represent Ghana than any other country.
Speaking to Kwaku Sarpong Sarkodie of Bryt FM in Koforidua, the one-time Ghana Premier League goal king says his doors are still open for the Black Stars and will not hesitate to play for the country when the opportunity comes.
Asked if some countries have contacted him for his services, he said, “A lot of countries are talking to me but my mum is from Ghana and she will be proud if I play for my native country rather than representing other countries”
“I’m just waiting for Black Stars call-up so I’m playing my best. If they are ready to hand me a call-up I will definitely come. I’m proud to be a Ghanaian so I won’t decline to represent the country” he said.
