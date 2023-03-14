0
Latif Blessing receives ring after winning 2022 MLS championship with LAFC

Latif Blessing Recieves MLS Championship Ring Latif Atta Blessing returned to Los Angeles for the first time since leaving LAFC

Ghanaian midfielder Latif Atta Blessing returned to Los Angeles for the first time since leaving LAFC.

The former Los Angeles FC star arrived at the Banc of California stadium with new club New England Revolution for the regular season clash against his former team.

Before the game, Blessing received a rapturous welcome from the fans of LAFC before he was handed his MLS 2022 ring.

"Hi, this is your boy Latif Blessing. Good to see you guys. I am happy to be here. I am ready for my ring," he said.

An excited Blessing waved back at the supporters as he left to warm up for the game on Sunday night.

Blessing joined the franchise in their inaugural year in the MLS in 2017 and played a major role in the history of the club.

The former Liberty Professionals star was key in LAFC's MLS success last season, playing most of the matches in the regular season.

Meanwhile, last night he played the entire duration as New England Revolution suffered a 4-0 defeat to the Black and Golds. A brace from Dennis Bounga and strikes from Timothy Tillman and Stipe Biuk ensured the champions continued their fine run in the new season.

Blessing's compatriot and LAFC youngster Kwadwo Opoku was also in action.



