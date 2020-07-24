Sports News

Latif Blessings LAFC paired with Seattle Sounders in MLS is Back round of 16

Blessing in action for LAFC

Latif Blessing's LAFC will play MLS champions Seattle Sounders in the round of 16 of the MLS is Back Tournament after finishing runners up in group F.

LAFC finished the group with five points after drawing their last game against group leaders Portland Timbers.



The Ghanaian midfielder Latif Blessing played a vital role in the draw against Timbers after creating an assist in the 2-2 draw.



Blessing played in Bradley Wright-Philips who blasted from 36 yards to hand LAFC an equalizer after falling early to a Jaroslaw Niezgoda goal for Portland.



LAFC then took the lead through Mark-Anthony Kaye, heading home a perfect Brian Rodríguez corner.



But after multiple changes in the second half by coach Bob Bradley, LAFC were dealt a huge blow when the Timbers pulled parity with ten minutes left.

Jeremy Ebobisse strong header could not be dealt with by the LAFC defendce.



Latif Blessing lasted the entire duration, playing more of a defensive role, starting and finishing the game as a right back.



The draw send the California based club through to the round of 16, where they face champions Seattle Sounders.





