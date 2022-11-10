0
Latvian top-flight club FK Liepaja sign Ghanaian attacker David Anane Martin

WhatsApp Image 2022 11 09 At 3.50.42 PM.jpeg David Anane Martin

Thu, 10 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Latvian top-flight club FK Liepaja have completed the signing of Ghanaian forward David Anane Martin.

The 21-year-old, who has been without a club since February joins the club as a free agent after leaving Danish club Fremad Amager.

David Anane left Fremad Amager on the back of contract termination.

The right-winger has signed a two-year contract with the Latvian club and is expected to make a huge impact during his spell.

The youngster began his career with Cheetah FC before joining Russian club FDC Vista Gelendzhik in 2020.

He only stayed in Russia for a month before moving to Denmark, where he spent two years.

