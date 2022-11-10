Latvian top-flight club FK Liepaja sign Ghanaian attacker David Anane Martin

Thu, 10 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Latvian top-flight club FK Liepaja have completed the signing of Ghanaian forward David Anane Martin.
The 21-year-old, who has been without a club since February joins the club as a free agent after leaving Danish club Fremad Amager.
David Anane left Fremad Amager on the back of contract termination.
The right-winger has signed a two-year contract with the Latvian club and is expected to make a huge impact during his spell.
The youngster began his career with Cheetah FC before joining Russian club FDC Vista Gelendzhik in 2020.
He only stayed in Russia for a month before moving to Denmark, where he spent two years.
