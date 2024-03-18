Laumann, Paintsil, Fatau: Meet the three assistants of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo

L-R: Joseph Laumann, John Paintsil and Fatau Dauda

The appointment of former Black Stars defender, Otto Addo, as the new head coach of the Black Stars attracted varied reactions from major stakeholders in the sport and by social media users.

While some thought he did not do enough in his first stint to merit another shot at the role, others believed sacrificing his stable job at Dortmund for the Ghana job was commendable.



Then his technical team was announced over the weekend followed by his first squad for a friendly double-header in Morocco against Nigeria and Uganda in a space of five days.



His three assistants will be by his side when he returns to the dugout to take charge of the team.



Out of the three, two are no strangers to Ghana football and the national team having served as members of the squad years back.



Who are these three?

The GFA's statement on their appointment gave brief profiles of each:



John Painstil played for Fulham, West Ham United, and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa before hanging his boots after featuring in two FIFA World Cup tournaments for Ghana.



The former Berekum Arsenal and Liberty Professionals player is a Ghana legend of 89 caps, a former captain and a member of the squad that won Bronze in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.



John was a former assistant coach at Kaizer Chiefs and a CAF Licence B holder.



Fatawu Dauda, a former goalkeeper of Voradep, Okwahu United, AshantiGold and Orlando Pirates, represented Ghana 23 times and featured in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The main newcomer to Ghana football is Joseph-Michael Lauman, a UEFA pro-License holder, previously played in Cyprus, Germany, and Vietnam. In coaching, he has had stints with Standard Liege, VfL Bochum, and Barnsley in the English championship.



