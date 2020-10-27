Lawrence Agyei of Gladiators wins 2020 ACCC End of Month challenge ride

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor

The Africa Connect Cycling Club (ACCC) End of Month challenge ride ended on a good note with young sensation Lawrence Agyei of the Gladiators cycling club emerging as the winner.

The ride is a monthly event that serves as a training platform for cyclists to better their skills to enable them to reach their goals.



The challenge which came off on Sunday 25th October 2020 behind the Kotoka International Airport attracted a lot of cyclists in the region.



It covered a distance of 105km, a total of 7 laps.



Speaking after the event, Lawrence Agyei, stated that the challenge served its purpose right.



"I feel very good and it is a very tough race looking at the rain but it was all good. This is like a foreign tour and competitive, everyone was strong and fit," he said.

He also added that such competitions will boost his career.



"I think the organizers did very well to put up this event and more of such will be good for me and the others because the more you engage yourself in such events and perform well, you better your personal skills and lift up your career records to the zenith," he added.



The Vice president of the Africa Connect Cycling Club, Francis Mensah Cromwell, appealed to cooperate entities to come to their aid.



"We at ACCC want to lift cycling to the top but we can't do it alone so I want to call on all companies who are interested in making sports especially cycling proud to come to our aid and support this agenda.



"If you look at this competition, we did everything from our own pockets and it is not easy so we are appealing to everyone who wants to support," he stressed.

The Public Relations Officer, Doe Zoun, also expressed his gratitude to the riders that participated and encouraged all to come on board to make the ACCC challenge ride a success.



"I want to say a very big thank you to the riders, the organizers, and everyone who made it a point to make this event a success. Let's all come on board and support this initiative to make cycling the best," he appealed.



Abdul Rahman and Francis Owusu also placed 2nd and 3rd respectively.

