Lawrence Agyekum scores for FC Liefering in win over Dornbirn

Ghana midfielder, Lawrence Agyekum

Ghana midfielder Lawrence Agyekum scored for FC Liefering in their 2-0 win over Dornbirn in the Austria Liga 2 on Sunday morning.

It is his first goal of the 2022/23 season for FC Liefering in the Austrian second-tier competition as he alternates between Red Bull Salzurg and their feeder club.



Austrian Zeteny Jano opened the scoring for the visitors after 26 minutes into the game at the Stadion Birkenwiese in the Liga 2 round 22 encounter.



The 19-year-old former West African Football Academy (WAFA) starlet, Agyekum, doubled the lead for his side 10 minutes later as they take a firm control of proceedings.

FC Liefering were then reduced to 10 men as 19-year-old Swiss defender Bryan Okoh was sent off for a straight red card.



However, the visitors held on to win with their two goals intact, moving to 8th on the league table with 29 points from 22 games.



Lawrence Agyekum has featured in 15 games for FC Liefering, scoring once. The Ghana U-2o player has also made 3 appearances for Salzburg this season.