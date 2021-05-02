Lawrence Ati-Zigi claims St Gallen are focused amid relegation worries

St Gallen goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi

St Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi is calm about his outfit’s flirtation with relegation from the Swiss Super League.

St Gallen were arguably the best team in the Swiss Super League before the emergence of Coronavirus crisis last term.



The Green and White lads are however struggling to replicate that form this season and they are in danger of being demoted to the nation’s second-tier.



The Kybun Park club are sitting just four points above the drop zone following their 1-0 loss against FC Basel on Saturday.



But goalkeeper Ati-Zigi says they are not fretting about the position on the standings.

The 24-year-old insisted that they are fully focused on finishing the campaign strongly.



Fear of relegation? "No," the Ghana international firmly said.



"We're all focused and determined, so it's not something that scares us."



Ati-Zigi has conceded 42 goals and kept 10 clean sheets in 32 games for his club so far this season.