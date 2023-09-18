Lawrence Ati-Zigi is married to my sister - Yaw Dabo opens up on relationship with goalie

Yaw Dabo is the owner of Dabo Football Academy

Ace Ghanaian actor and soccer administrator, Yaw Dabo has alleged that Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi is his brother-in-law.

According to Yaw Dabo, the Sweden-based goalkeeper is married to his sister and they have a great relationship.



“Lawrence Ati-Zigi is my in-law. He’s married to my sister and he is aware. If he jokes, I will reveal the identity of his wife,” Yaw Dabo told Youtube platform, Saddick Adams.



Dabo who is one of Ghana’s celebrated actors has now veered into football with the establishment of the Dabo Football Academy.



The division two side based in the Ashanti Region have been making some good progress and Dabo is confident that the team will soon dominate Ghana football.



He believes that through the establishment of the academy, he will be giving back to society and helping unearth talents for the country.



"I have the Dabo Soccer Academy because we have to support others. That's my dream because, when you get money, you have to give it to somebody because everybody needs help,” he told Marca.

"Me, too. I need help. My brother needs help. So I want to give back to my society to support others. I go to orphanages and I go to the villages to bring talented players to everybody to see that in Ghana we have very talented players.



"A lot of good players are in the academy and go to school. I have workers, coaches, and caterers to support the football team. I have everybody. I came to Europe to find a solution to support my academy.”



Lawrence Ati-Zigi is currently the first-choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars. He rose to the position ahead of the 2022 World Cup following injuries to Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori who were first and choice respectively.



He plays for Swedish side St Gallen and has been on the books of the club since 2020.













