Lawrence Ati Zigi makes Black Stars' final squad for World Cup - Latest Reports

St Gallen goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi

St Gallen goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi, has made Otto Addo's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A reliable source told GhanaWeb that Ati Zigi edged out Marf Nurudeen to grab the third-choice goalkeeping spot in the list.



Ati Zigi, who is now set for his maiden World Cup appearance, joins Jojo Wollacot, and Richard Ofori as the three goalkeepers the technical team has settled on for the tournament in Qatar.



Ati Zigi is the first choice for Gallen in the Swiss top tear league. He has kept two clean sheets in 13 matches conceding 19 goals so far this season.



Manaf, on the other hand, has struggled for minutes at Eupen, playing just four games in all competitions. He has conceded 10 goals with zero clean sheets.



Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has already named his 55-man provisional list, which will be cut down to 26.

According to grapevine, Felix Afena-Gyan, Mubarak Wakaso, John Painstil, Majeed Ashimeru, and Jeffrey Schlupp are the major names dropped from the 55-man squad.



Meanwhile, FIFA has set November 14 as the deadline for all 32 participating countries to release final squads.



The Black Stars have a tall order as they have been pitted against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup.



They will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.



EE/FNOQ