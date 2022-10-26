Lawrence Ati-Zigi marks 100th appearance in St Gallen home draw

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Ghana international Lawrence Ati-Zigi played his 100th match for St Gallen in the Swiss top-flight when they shared the spoils with Servette.

The 25-year-old lasted the entire duration of the match in his sides 1-1 stalemate against their opponent on Sunday.



Ati-Zigi joined the Swiss side in January 2020 and has since established himself as a key cog to the club.



The goalkeeper made his 100th appearance against Servette and put up a splendid performance to pick a point at home.

He has featured 11 times this season in the top-flight and will hope to maintain his form at the club.



Ati-Zigi will hope to make the Black Stars squad for the biggest soccer mundial, World Cup in Qatar.