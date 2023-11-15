Lawrence Ati Zigi misses Black Stars first training session ahead of Madagascar match

Goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi

Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi missed the team's first training session at the Baba Yara Stadium DATE in Kumasi ahead of their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The training session which was the first since the team assembled in Kumasi, was held behind closed doors as fans and the media were not allowed entry into the stadium.



24 players took part in the training session with only one player missing out of action.



According to a report by 3Sports, goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi was the only member of the team who was absent.



The St. Gallen keeper is expected to join his teammates in camp on Wednesday.



With the exception of Ati Zigi, the Black Stars currently have a full house as the likes of notable names like Andre Ayew, Alidu Seidu, Iñaki Williams, Joseph Wollacott, and Joseph Paintsil, have already commenced arrive in camp.

Coach Chris Hughton handed late call-ups to Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Nurudeen Abdulai as replacements for Kamaldeen Sulemana and Abdul Mumin.



The Black Stars will come up against Madagascar on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium and Comoros for the second Group I game on Tuesday, November 21.



The Black Stars had intended to train at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday but the technical team opted to train at Baba Yara instead.



