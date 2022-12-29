6
Lawrence Ati-Zigi named best player in Swiss league

Ati Zigi.jpeg Ghanaian goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Thu, 29 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been adjudged the best player in the first round of the 2022/2023 Swiss League.

The St Gallen goalie received the honor for his incredible display in the first half of the season that helped his team enjoy some good form in the Swiss League.

Ati-Zigi was nominated alongside Cedric Itten (BSC Young Boys), David Douline (Servette FC), Koro Kone (Yverdon Sport FC) and Valon Fazliu of (FC Aarau).

He was declared the winner after receiving the highest number of votes to emerge the best player in the league.

In 14 games played this season, Ati-Zigi has made 58 saves, a record which is only bettered by Marius Muller of Luzern.

His team, St Gallen currently sit third on the Swiss league table with 24 points from 16 matches played so far.

Ati-Zigi was a member of the Ghana squads for both the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.

At the World Cup, Ati Zigi kept all of Ghana’s three matches as the Black Stars exited the group phase.

He earned plaudits for some great saves in the games against South Korea and Uruguay.

