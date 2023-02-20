Lawrence Ati-Zigi sees red card as 10-man St. Gallen settle for a 2-2 draw with Luzern

Ati-Zigi saw red and was given marching orders

Ghana international, Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in action for FC St. Gallen on Sunday afternoon when the team locked horns with FC Luzern in the Swiss Super League.

The Black Stars goalkeeper started for his team today in a home game serving as a Week 21 encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 Swiss top-flight league campaign.



Following a very good start to the game, FC St. Gallen took the lead in the 13th minute through a strike from Jeremy Guillemenot.



Seven minutes later, the hosts suffered a big blow when goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi committed a bad foul which attracted a straight red card, forcing the side to play the rest of the match with 10 men.



Shortly after the red, FC Luzern equalised to restore parity to the game when Martin Frydek found the back of the St. Gallen net.

In the second half, the away team landed the second blow in the 62nd-minute courtesy of a strike from Beloko Nicky.



Fortunately, for the hosts, Matek Maglica scored in the 79th minute to force the match to end in a 2-2 draw.



After his red card today, Lawrence Ati-Zigi is set to miss the next two league matches in the Swiss Super League.