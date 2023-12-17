Lawrence Ati-Zigi shines in St Gallen's win against Zurich

Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi

In a stellar performance that left spectators on the edge of their seats, Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi emerged as the shining star in St Gallen's triumph over Zurich in a thrilling Swiss Super League clash on Saturday.

St Gallen secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory, adding another chapter to their storied history against FC Zurich.



The head-to-head record between the two teams prior to the match favored Zurich, with 24 wins compared to St. Gallen's 13 victories, and 13 draws marking their encounters. However, the dynamics shifted dramatically at the Kybunpark on this particular Saturday.



Lawrence Ati-Zigi, standing guard between the posts, showcased an extraordinary display of goalkeeping prowess, earning a remarkable 9.0 rating from Sofascore. Throughout the intense 90 minutes, Ati-Zigi made seven crucial saves, including two high claims and four saves inside the box. His influence on the game was palpable, with 45 touches and a dominating presence in an aerial duel.

The lone goal that secured St. Gallen's triumph came in the 39th minute, courtesy of DR Congo midfielder Chadrac Akolo. Akolo's right-footed shot from the center of the box found its mark in the bottom right corner, providing the decisive moment that would tip the scales in St. Gallen's favor.



Ati-Zigi's performance not only ensured a clean sheet for St. Gallen but also underscored his significance as a stalwart in front of the goal.