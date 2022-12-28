1
Lawrence Ati-Zigi wins Best Player Award for first round of Swiss Super League

Lawrence Ati Zigi 636x424 1 Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international and FC St. Gallen goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been named the Best Player for the first round of the 2022-23 Swiss Super League campaign.

The 26-year-old beat competition from Cedric Itten (BSC Young Boys), David Douline (Servette FC), Koro Kone (Yverdon Sport FC), and Valon Fazliu of (FC Aarau) to win the ultimate prize.

Ati-Zigi has a big reputation in the Swiss top flight with his consistent performances ever since joining in January 2020 from French side FC Sochaux.

The former Ghana U-17 and U-20 shot-stopper has been integral for St. Gallen this season having played 14 games and made 58 saves, putting him second in the Super League behind Marius Müller of Luzern.

The Swiss Super League will return in January 2023 for the match day 17 fixtures.

The former Red Bull Salzburg player made his FIFA World Cup debut in Qatar when he earned the number one position to keep the posts in Ghana's 3-2 defeat to Portugal.

Ati-Zigi went ahead to man the posts against South Korea and Uruguay, where he made a couple of saves that earned him positive reviews after the World Cup.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
