Lawrence Nmai set to face Tanzania's Emmanuel Shija for WBC Muay Thai Africa title

Ghana's Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai faces Emmanuel Shija from Tanzania

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Ghana’s International Muay Thai fighter Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai who is based in Switzerland will once again fight before his home fans in Accra when he takes on Emmanuel Shija from Tanzania for the WBC MuayThai Africa Championship title.

The event is on the bill of Dons Promotions and will happen at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday, May 15th.



Heading the ‘UNLEASHED -The Titans Return’ clash is Obodai Sai of Ghana versus Robert Kamya from Tanzania in a Middleweight contest, John Amuzu against Albert Commey in a Super bantamweight contest and Ekow Wilson meeting Raymond Commey in another Super bantamweight contest.

The clash of the night will see Swiss national Natacha De Almeida fighting in Ghana again against Najma Isike of Tanzania in an all female bout for the WBO Interim World Lightweight Championship.



The day will be special for Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai, the coach / athlete who is sure of winning the WBC African Muay Thai Championship belt.