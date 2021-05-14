Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai trains with Ghanaian boxers

Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai, Internationally acclaimed WBC Muay Thai representative in Ghana

Internationally acclaimed WBC Muay Thai representative in Ghana, Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai on Thursday morning trained with some classic boxers at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Nmai who is preparing for the WBA African Muay Thai Super Middleweight championship advised the boxers to be humble, focused and disciplined.



He told them not to rush in life but the right time will come for them to succeed if they are serious and determined.



Motivator Lawrence Nmai who is fighting against Tanzanian Emmanuel Shijia said he is happy to put Ghana on the Muay Thai map and hoped that young fighters will join the Ghana Muay Thai through the Pro Fighting Factory.



He promised to put up a good show to entice sports fans to love Muay Thai which is about to be accepted as an Olympic Sport.



He hoped to collaborate with the Ghan Olympic Committee (GOC) and other relevant bodies to promote Muay Thai as a sport in Ghana.

Over 40 boxers and officials from various gyms in Accra reported for the training which was witnessed by former President of the Ghana Kickboxing Association, Nii Adote Dzata 1 who is Mankralo of Sempe, Mr. George Lamptey, President of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GABF) and Yours Truly, Vice President of the Pro Fighting Factory.



Also present at the training was Swiss female champion Natacha De Almeida who takes on Najma Isike from Tanzania.



The bouts dubbed ‘The Titans Return’ which are a mix of Boxing and Muay Thai comes up at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday, May 15, 2021 under Don’s Promotions.



A Press Conference and Weigh in to herald the promotion comes up at Jubilee Pool House on the Asafoatse Nettey Road, opposite the Saint Mary's Anglican Church, Accra on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 12:00 noon.



The lineup features four boxing fights and one Muay Thai championship with Obodai Sai vs Mrisho Adam as main event of the night.

In the undercard, Ekow Wilson will meet experienced Raymond Commey in a Super Bantamweight Contest over 10 rounds.



Najma Isike from Tanzania will challenge Natacha De Almeida of Switzerland in a lightweight Female Championship over six rounds.



John Amuzu will clash with Albert Commey in a Bantamweight Contest, before Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai meets Emmanuel Shijia for the WBC Muay Thai Middleweight Championship.



Rates for the event is 50ghc for regular and 150ghc for VIP ring side.