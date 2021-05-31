Lawrence Ofori ends loan spell at Arouca with promotion to Portuguese top-flight

Lawrence Ofori

On-loan Lawrence Ofori played a key role as Arouca beat Rio Ave 2-0 on Sunday to secure promotion to the Portuguese top-flight for next season.

The 22-year-old lasted 82 minutes as goals from Arsénio and Jose Velazquez helped Arouca wrapped up a 5-0 aggregate win on the road.



Ofori was replaced by Mauro Caballero.



They won the first leg of the promotional play-off 3-0 at home.

He was farmed out before the start of the season by Portuguese top-flight side Famalicao.



In the regular season, Ofori scored one goal in 26 appearances.