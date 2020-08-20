Sports News

Lawyer Fianko urges clubs to oppose new date for GFA Congress

Lawyer Ntow Fianko

Former Division One League Board Chairman, Lawyer Ntow Fianko, has urged clubs to oppose the date set for Congress by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) which coincides with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) ruling on the GFA’s case against Wilfred Osei Kwaku.

The GFA has set September 1 for its extra-ordinary Congress, whilst CAS is also expected to release its verdict on the case between the GFA and Osei Palmer on that same day.



The CAS ruling, which has been postponed twice, may shake the foundations of Ghana football should it go in favour of Wilfred Osei Palmer who is seeking for a re-election.



According to Ntow Fianko, the date set for Congress should be changed as there will be tension and anxiety on that fateful day as football people await the outcome of the verdict.

“Can’t we get any other date apart from 1 September for the congress,?” Ntow Fianko quizzed on Happy 98.9FM.



“If we at Congress everybody will be in a panic mood. We should all wait for the CAS ruling so we know our stand before we go to Congress.



“People will be too anxious to know the outcome of the verdict. We cannot be waiting for the CAS verdict on the day of Congress. That date is a serious day because that is the day will know the fate of Ghana football,” he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.