Lawyer or musician: Asamoah Gyan reveals career preferences aside football

Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan has said that he would have either become a lawyer or a musician had he not excelled as a footballer.

Known for his versatility, Asamoah Gyan has tried a number of professions outside football with tennis, music, comedy and drumming being some of the things the legendary figure has tried his hands at.



Gyan stated that law or full-time music would have been the career path had his football career not turned out as expected.



Ghana’s all-time top scorer asserted that his ability to win debates among his peers gives him the conviction that he would have become a successful lawyer had he pursued a career in law.



In an interview on 3FM, Gyan said, “I would have been a musician or a lawyer because you will never win against me in an argument. You will never win, I will always find a way to win.”

Asked if he would consider pursuing law now, Gyan said, “Maybe, never say never. Now we are focused on the All-Regional Games.”



Gyan has already featured on a couple of songs with the late Castro, Kofi Kinaata and Stonebwoy.



JNA/EK