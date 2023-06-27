League survival was a collective effort - Great Olympics coach Bismark Kobi Mensah

Great Olympics coach Bismark Kobi Mensah

In the face of difficulties, League survival emerged as an indication of Great Olympics' tireless dedication and unity, as stated by their coach Bismark Kobi Mensah.

Emphasizing the power of collective effort, Mensah credited the team's unwavering resolve and shared vision for their triumphant journey toward securing their place in the league.



The Dade boys ended the season in 14th place with 45 points after 34 games.



"As you know it was a very difficult season for us because if you look at we struggled till the last day before we were able to survive," he told Peace FM

"But at the end of the day, the main objective looking at our situation is to make sure that we keep our status as a Premier League team.



"And that is exactly what we did it was a collective effort so let me use this opportunity to say that Yaw Preko, Agyeman Badu, and everyone who played part in our league all of us have contributed one way or the other to make sure that the team survived,"