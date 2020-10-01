Leaked: Photos of Black Stars home jersey for 2020/21 pops up

Thu, 1 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
The images of the home jerseys to be worn by the senior national team of Ghana for the 2020/21 football calendar year has been leaked to the public via FootyHeadlines.
The sports website noted for the publishing of jerseys of national teams released the 'kente-like' jerseys on Wednesday September, 30.
The jersey is predominantly made of the white and Black colours, with the deep Black Star in the chest region.
Puma are the kit sponsors of the national teams of Ghana.
Below are photos of the jersey:
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Photos of Puma Black Stars away jersey pops up
- History behind Akonnor to win AFCON - Sports Minister
- Black Stars technical team to depart to Turkey on Sunday ahead of Mali friendly
- C.K Akonnor is not a world-class coach to earn $25,000 every month - Ade Coker fires
- Asamoah Gyan is worth more than $400,000 - Anim Addo
- Read all related articles