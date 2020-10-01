Leaked: Photos of Black Stars home jersey for 2020/21 pops up

Leaked Black Stars jersey

The images of the home jerseys to be worn by the senior national team of Ghana for the 2020/21 football calendar year has been leaked to the public via FootyHeadlines.

The sports website noted for the publishing of jerseys of national teams released the 'kente-like' jerseys on Wednesday September, 30.



The jersey is predominantly made of the white and Black colours, with the deep Black Star in the chest region.



Puma are the kit sponsors of the national teams of Ghana.

Below are photos of the jersey:







