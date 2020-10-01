46
Menu
Sports

Leaked: Photos of Black Stars home jersey for 2020/21 pops up

Ad097c99 9591 4e9d A87c 1034c04ef01f Black Stars Leaked Black Stars jersey

Thu, 1 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

The images of the home jerseys to be worn by the senior national team of Ghana for the 2020/21 football calendar year has been leaked to the public via FootyHeadlines.

The sports website noted for the publishing of jerseys of national teams released the 'kente-like' jerseys on Wednesday September, 30.

The jersey is predominantly made of the white and Black colours, with the deep Black Star in the chest region.

Puma are the kit sponsors of the national teams of Ghana.

Below are photos of the jersey:



Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: