Learn from Kotoko - Eben Dida fires at Hearts of Oak hierarchy

Former Hearts of Oak goalie Eben Armah ‘Dida’

Former Hearts of Oak goalie Eben Armah ‘Dida’ has described as unfortunate the club hierarchy’s failure to tap into the expertise of its former stars to handle various roles in the club.

According to him, this development is bad and wants the club to learn and emulate its bitterest rival Asante Kotoko and how they treat and make use of ex-players.



Eben Dida believes Asante Kotoko often times provide platforms for old stars to serve the club in various roles and this has helped the club become better along the years.

However, he lamented why his former club has failed to take a cue from this and continue to neglect the services of himself and his colleagues.



In an interview with Kessben TV, the 2000 CAF Champions League winner bemoaned the situation and advised management to learn from Kotoko’s example.