Learn from Salah and make Ziyech happy - Fans tell Chelsea amid AC Milan interest

Chelsea forward, Hakim Ziyech

Fans are divided regarding the Morocco attacker's stay at the Blues amid reported interest from AC Milan.

Hakim Ziyech has struggled for gametime at Chelsea this season having featured just five times in the Premier League, of which four outings have been from the bench.



Despite that, Ziyech played a key role for the Atlas Lions in the recently concluded World Cup, playing all seven games in a historic run that ended with a Top Four finish.



AC Milan are one of the teams interested in the North African, who has struggled to feature regularly for Graham Potter's team.



A section of the fans are not happy with the potential exit of Ziyech, reminding Chelsea they made a mistake by selling Mohamed Salah to AS Roma, before watching on as the attacker became one of the Premier League's best with Liverpool.



Chelsea to regret Ziyech's potential sale?

Who even brought Potter to Chelsea? A player who isn't given game time by that sentimentally nepotic Potter went to the World Cup and performed better than all the English players put together. Chelsea is known to regret afterward - Providence Daniel



Potter doesn't know a good footballer



As a Chelsea fan, I sanction this move. Potter does not know a good footballer, he is so English players biased. Best move for Ziyech. More game time - Elvis Oloton



'Average' AC Milan good for Ziyech?



That'd be very nice. AC Milan is an average team that needs average players like him. But Chelsea doesn't need average players - Amretegbehor Felix Echukokweta

Chelsea haven't learned from Salah



I pity Chelsea, so they haven't learned a lesson from [Mohamed] Salah's case, another saga looming at their door - Jahs Will Awake



It will break true Chelsea fans



This is bad; I am a Chelsea fan. This will break every Chelsea true fan - Alexy Afrokiller



Ziyech more ambitious than Chelsea?

Better. One of the players who always seem to be more ambitious than Todd Boehly's Chelsea. What's football without achievements? - Moh'd Muktar



Ziyech shone for Morocco but not good for Chelsea



I’m a big Chelsea fan, but Ziyech is not good for Chelsea. Premier League doesn’t suit him, he played well in the World Cup but couldn’t even score more than one goal, that’s not the kind of forward we need right now, Ziyech is afraid to shoot - Owas Ugiagbe



Ziyech played out of position?



Ziyech is a good baller once the coach gives him his best position then you'll see his magic things - Thomas Marcelo

Make Ziyech happy and Chelsea will be happy



Let him stay at Chelsea, give him enough play time, and give him the salary he wants. Make this man happy we will be happy with his actions on the pitch - DjJahman Mashila BigGuns



Potter like Pochettino?



Graham Potter is another Pochettino. Pochettino occasionally benched Messi, the same Messi who fought with every fiber to win the World Cup. Now Potter is convinced Ziyech can’t deliver at Chelsea, when he made history playing for an African team - Delon Gonah