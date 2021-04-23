Leave Akonnor to work – George Afriyie

George Afriyie, a former vice president of the Ghana Football Association

George Afriyie, the former vice president of the Ghana Football Association has advised the Ghana Football Association not to interfere in the selection of players into the various national team, specifically the Black Stars.

Officials of the GFA came under-fire following allegations of attempts to influence player selections in Akonnor’s last call up.



It was widely reported that some players who were included in the squad were not invited by Akonnor but rather some members of the FA.



Speaking to journalist Muftawu Nabilla, George Afriyie said that Akonnor must be given the room to operate without any hindrance.



He urged the FA and the handlers of the team to eschew favouritism in their call ups and ensure that meritocracy thrives at the FA



“We should take away favouritism, it will not help the Black Stars. Since we have opted to have one of our own, let us leave him to work and give him all the support. C.K Akonnor must have his peace to work. I f he fails we will all see it,” he said.



Meanwhile, Kurt Okraku, the President of the GFA has rubbished suggestions that the FA interferes in the work of national team coaches.

Kurt Okraku said on Joy FM that there is a system that makes the coach answerable to the management committee of the team over his decisions.



“Call-ups for all national teams go through processes, and people must understand this. Gone are the days when one person will wake up one day and name a National team, it will never happen again.



“The coach and his team will work with the technical directorate to select a squad, then they have to convince the management committee about the squad they have selected.



“Then there is a meeting – some I may attend, others I may select someone to represent me. When there is a consensus, the squad is then announced.



“This is a system that is practiced everywhere in the world. There is no country where one single individual names a squad.



“I have not heard CK Akonnor speak about someone imposing players on him, and I doubt he’d ever say that, because nobody imposes players on Charles Akonnor.”