Leave Black Stars or seek spiritual protection - Nana Yaa Brefo tells Wollacott after goal-post injury

Ghanaian broadcaster journalist, Nana Yaa Brefo has advised goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott to stay away from the Black Stars team because of his "strange" recurring injuries.

The Charlton Athletic goalkeeper on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, got injured when a goalpost fell on him during the Black Stars training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium ahead of the Angola game.



According to Nana Yaa Brefo, the injury was strange and it is time that Jojo Wallacott leaves the team considering how he also missed the World Cup through a finger injury.



"Jojo Wollacott should listen to this advice this morning. If he doesn't understand Twi someone should explain it to him, he should leave the Black Stars for them."



"The other time it was his finger, today it is his leg and tomorrow it might be his head," Nana Yaa Brefo said on Angel FM's Morning Show on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.

Nana Yaa Brefo further stated that Jojo Wallacott go for spiritual fortification if he has no plans of quitting the team because juju works in the Black Stars.



"I'm telling him that if he doesn't want to quit the Black Stars too then he should seek protection. This is Ghana so he should find his way."



"The other day one goalkeeper said he was seeing Tigers while in the goalpost for Ghana. Even Asamoah Gyan admitted that there is juju in the game so Jojo should take a cue," she added.



