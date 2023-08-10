Leave Tottenham and win Ballon d'Or - Emmanuel Adebayor sends message to Harry Kane amid Bayern rumors

Harry Kane

Former Arsenal and Tottenham striker Emmanuel Adebayor has asserted that England star Harry Kane has the potential to win Ballon d'Or if he departs Tottenham Hotspurs.

The Togo legend believes Kane has run his time with Tottenham and looking at his status in the English national team, he needs a new challenge.



"To be honest with you, Tottenham is a great club (but) I think it is a good time for him to leave. In the national team, he is at the top, He is the captain for the last 3, 4, and 5 years so I think he needs a challenge.



"And remember someone who's scoring 30 to 40 goals for the last 4-5 years in a row and he's not winning anything, that is very bad. So I think that he will regret, knowing that he has everything in his possibility to win everything...Ballon d'Or. Because honestly, if Harry goes to another club and scores 25-35 goals and win the Bundesliga with Bayerna and the Champions, he is Ballon d'Or; he is the best player in the World," he told Football Daily.



The 30-year-old has drawn strong interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The six-time UEFA Champions League winners have four bids rejected by Tottenham but have accepted a fifth bid believed to be above €100 million, according to David Ornstein.



Kane now has to make a decision to either join Bayern or continue at Tottenham.



EE/KPE