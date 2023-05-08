Leave me out of this nonsense - 'Angry' Yaya Toure responds to former agent over Man City 'curse'

Former Manchester City player, Yaya Toure

Former Manchester City player, Yaya Toure has vented his anger at his former agent Dimitri Seluk over the player's supposed curse on Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola being lifted.

The Ivorian in a tweet vehemently denied any association to with claims made by his former agent.



"My former agent is being quoted by the media about a ‘curse’. Please don’t associate me with this nonsense and lazy stereotypes about African curses!?



"Media… move on, please. This man does not represent me in any way. Amplifying these stereotypes is harmful," he tweeted.



Dimitri Seluk in his earlier interview with The Mirror, stated that the curse has been lifted because Toure wishes the best for the club.



"I want to apologise for this matter. I think it is time for this bitterness to stop - and I know that Yaya feels the same because he wishes nothing but success for City. I can say that the spell has now been lifted by the shamans - and that I think City will win the Champions League under Pep."

Seluk believes Manchester City have a higher chance of winning the CL this season and would win in the next three years if the feat is not achieved this season.



"They have a good chance of winning it this year. But whatever happens, they will definitely win it in the next three years. Do you remember when I once criticised City for not giving Yaya a cake on his birthday? Well, it is my birthday this month and my present is for this curse to be ended. In fact, it is my hope that City wins the Treble this season."



In 2018, Dimitri Seluk revealed that Pep Guardiola will never win a Champions League trophy again in his career due to African Shamans having put a hex on the manager for his alleged ill-treatment of Yaya Toure.



Pep since taking over Manchester City in 2014 has suffered some major heartbreaks including losing his first final in 2021 to Chelsea.



They hope to rewrite history this season after reaching the semi-final. They will face Real Madrid in the first leg at in Spain on May 9, 2021, before the second leg a week later.

