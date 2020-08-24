Sports News

Leaving Hearts of Oak will affect his national team call-up - Amankwah Mireku on Joseph Esso’s exit

Former Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Joseph Esso

Former Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Amankwah Mireku, claims Joseph Esso’s departure from the club could affect his chances of getting a national team call up.

Joseph Esso parted ways with the Phobians after negotiations to extend his contract broke down.



The former Ebusua Dwarfs striker was released together with four others; Bernard Arthur, Christopher Bonney, Benjamin Agyare and Abubakar Traore last week.



It had been reported that Esso had requested for a one-year contract extension which the management of Accra Hearts of Oak refused.



Hearts of Oak Managing Director, Frederick Moore also disclosed that Esso and his agent were not truthful with the facts they presented to the media on his exit from the club.

Esso’s exit from the club went viral as Hearts supporters tried to convince him to stay which management objected.



According to Amakwah Mireku, Hearts of Oak gave Joseph Esso the platform to reach that top level, earning him a national team call up thus his decision to have left the club could affect him.



“I have heard rumors that he is joining AshGold. There is no way if there is national team call up, they will pick an AshGold player over Hearts of Oak because Hearts of Oak is a bigger team than AshGold. The managers do check all these things.



“Joseph Esso did not have the desire to play for the club that is why he demanded for the one-year contract”, he added.

