Lee Addy eulogizes Abedi Pele for teaching him everything football

Abedi Ayew Pele

Ghana International, Lee Addy, has hailed Black Stars legend, Abedi Ayew Pele, for the guidance and values he has instilled in him as a formative footballer.

The 30-year-old right-back started his professional football career at the 1983 UEFA Champions League winner’s team, Nania FC, where he played for a year between 2007 and 2008 before joining Lebanese club, AC Tripoli.



The former Red Star Belgrade player said Abedi taught him everything he has done as a footballer especially, character, which he said Black Stars Captain, Andre Ayew, possesses.



“Abedi taught me how to play. Abedi Pele had something called character, and I think Dede Ayew has it now. [He showed us] the fighting spirit and what you are going to meet outside the country”, he told Joy FM.

“The European club who is coming to buy you is expecting that you play ten times better than the players there so you have to be fit and concentrated. You have to be very strong because they will frustrate you. Abedi taught us all these things.



“Abedi had everything. Everybody testified to his greatness. I watched his videos. I watched him playing in the national team for a while too. At the time I started watching him, he had everything.”



Addy is currently searching for a club after his probable transfer to an Ethiopian club collapsed because of COVID-19.