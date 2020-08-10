Sports News

Lee Addy holds discussions with Kotoko, Hearts over potential transfer

Ghanaian defender, Lee Addy

Ghanaian defender Lee Addy has disclosed he is currently in talks with Premier League trio Asante Kotoko, Ashanti Gold SC, and Hearts of Oak over a potential transfer.

Addy was among the contingent of footballers who arrived back home from Ethiopia last month and had to go through 14-day mandatory quarantine following a distress call to the Government of Ghana and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for help.



The 30-year-old played for Berekum Chelsea in the top-flight before moving abroad to continue his playing career.



"I am talking to three clubs Kotoko, Ashanti Gold, and Hearts of Oak and we hope to come to a conclusion soon," Addy told Max FM.

"Hearts and Kotoko are like Barcelona and Real Madrid but I also respect AshGold very well, so any of them that gives me a good offer I will gladly accept.



"I am a footballer and will take any offer which is good for me, it could be in Africa or Europe and I will embrace the offer."

