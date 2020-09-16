Sports News

Lee Addy rejects claims that Ghanaian footballers fear penalties

Black Stars players at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa

Former Black Stars defender, Lee Addy has said that Ghanaian players are 'not afraid' of penalty shootouts despite the country's poor record from the spot at international competitions.

The Black Stars have twice lost the Nations Cup on penalties, in 1992, and 2015 to Ivory Coast, and saw their chances of reaching the semifinals of the World Cup thrown out of the window after a penalty shootout defeat to Uruguay in 2010.



At the last Nations Cup in Egypt, the Black Stars were eliminated from the tournament after losing to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on penalties.



But Lee Addy believes that the trend will change soon.



”We are not afraid of penalties, there are a number of people who are experts in taking penalties," he said on Citi TV’s The Tracker.

“Sometimes during training, we practice taking penalties and we decide on one or two people who are better at it and will deliver when called upon."



“So I don’t think we have a fear of penalties, we only need to have confidence in ourselves."



“It doesn’t mean we are afraid, a time will come where things will change.”

