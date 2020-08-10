Lee Addy reveals talks with Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko

Click for Market Deals →
Former Black Stars defender Lee Addy is hoping to secure a club before the season starts in October after revealing he is talking with three Ghana Premier League clubs.
Addy says he is in talks with giants, Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold after his return to the country from an unsuccessful spell in Ethiopia.
The 30-year-old was among a contingent of Ethiopia-based Ghanaian footballers recently evacuated back home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I am talking to three clubs Kotoko, Ashanti Gold, and Hearts of Oak and we hope to come to a conclusion soon," Addy told Max FM.
"Hearts and Kotoko are like Barcelona and Real Madrid but I also respect AshGold very well, so any of them that gives me a good offer I will gladly accept.
"I am a footballer and will take any offer which is good for me, it could be in Africa or Europe and I will embrace the offer."
Addy played for Berekum Chelsea in the top-flight before moving abroad to continue his playing career.
He was a member of Ghana's 2010 World Cup squad. He deserved a place in the squad after excelling as the Black Stars reached the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola.
