Darko Gyabi

This summer, Leeds United has already had to turn away interest in the young midfielder Darko Gyabi.

More information about the 19-year-old's situation at Elland Road has been revealed in an article by The Athletic.



Last year, Leeds United's under-21 team won their league, and Darko Gyabi was a key player.



Gyabi was acquired from Manchester City while Kalvin Phillips was moving to the Premier League Champions.



Despite receiving a senior squad number, he only ever appeared in three games for the first team.

Leeds has continued to get a lot of interest in Gyabi this summer as teams hunt after the relegated team's most talented players.



Gyabi's performances with the Young Lions have already earned him the reputation of a leader.



Last year, he captained England's Under-19s, and head coach Simon Rusk was pleased with his performance.



The prospect of accumulating more minutes on the field next year is likely to be sufficient to persuade the England under-19 international to remain at Elland Road.