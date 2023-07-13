0
Menu
Sports

Leeds United has rejected interest in youngster Darko Gyabi

Darko Gyabi.png Darko Gyabi

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

This summer, Leeds United has already had to turn away interest in the young midfielder Darko Gyabi.

More information about the 19-year-old's situation at Elland Road has been revealed in an article by The Athletic.

Last year, Leeds United's under-21 team won their league, and Darko Gyabi was a key player.

Gyabi was acquired from Manchester City while Kalvin Phillips was moving to the Premier League Champions.

Despite receiving a senior squad number, he only ever appeared in three games for the first team.

Leeds has continued to get a lot of interest in Gyabi this summer as teams hunt after the relegated team's most talented players.

Gyabi's performances with the Young Lions have already earned him the reputation of a leader.

Last year, he captained England's Under-19s, and head coach Simon Rusk was pleased with his performance.

The prospect of accumulating more minutes on the field next year is likely to be sufficient to persuade the England under-19 international to remain at Elland Road.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Woman narrates how police allegedly tore her waist beads
Why Adjetey Anang turned down a juicy endorsement offer from a flagbearer
Boakye Agyarko reacts to the treatment of Alan at Assin North rally
I was betrayed; I wanted to be finance minister – Dr Apraku
Kwesi Pratt reacts to leaked audio on IGP
Otabil’s name pops up in Adjetey Anang’s wife’s pregnancy story
Young Ghanaian who shot relatives in US slapped with 6 charges, pleads not guilty
Sack Dampare and lose 1 million votes - A Plus' warning to NPP on July 2
Two top civil servants who have been branded NDC members
Ablakwa petitions World Bank over Ursula's US$48m 'unapproved' contract
Related Articles: