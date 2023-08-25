Leeds United table €10 million deal for Ghanaian international Joseph Paintsil

Joseph Paintsil

English side Leeds United have stepped up their interest in Ghana international Joseph Paintsil after making their first offer to KRC Genk.

The Championship side have tabled an offer of €10 million for the Ghanaian as they seek to secure his signature this summer.



Leeds’ offer to Genk includes a sell-on clause should the Ghanaian be sold in subsequent years.



The Athletic reports that Genk is yet to respond to the bid from Leeds.



Paintsil has already been involved in a transfer saga this summer after turning down a move to Southampton in a swap deal which would have seen Nigerian Paul Onuachu also make a return to Belgium less than a year after moving to England.

Paintsil is said to be interested in a move to Leeds with personal terms not expected to be a challenge should both clubs agree on a fee.



The former Tema Youth man has a goal and two assists to his name already this season across all competitions.



LSN/KPE