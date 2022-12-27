0
Menu
Sports

Leeds United urged to sign Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku

Djiku New Season Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League side Leeds United have been urged to sign Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku to help fix their leaky defence.

Leeds United's 2022/23 Premier League campaign has gotten off to a terrible start, with Jesse Marsch's side now sitting in 15th position in the standings after winning four, drawing three, and dropping seven of their first 14 games.

Leeds United have conceded 26 goals this season the joint fourth-worst record in the league.

The £5.7m-rated defender has been in outstanding form at the back throughout his 14 Ligue 1 appearances this season, helping his team keep one clean sheet and averaging 2.1 tackles, 1.9 interceptions, 3.7 clearances, and 5.9 duels won (with a success rate of 65%) per game.

With one goal, one assist, and one major opportunity created for his team, the £14,000 per week goalkeeper has also attracted the attention of spectators when playing offensively. He averages 6.0 long balls, 6.1 chipped passes, and 44.1 total passes per game, completing 44.1 of them with an 82% success rate.

Alexander Djiku was a member of the Black Stars team that finished bottom in Group H at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: