Leeroy Owusu: It was magical when Ajax scouted me

Ghanaian defender Leeroy Owusu

Dutch-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Leeroy Owusu has revealed that it was a magical moment for him when he was scouted by Ajax Amsterdam.

The youngster who is born to Ghanaian parents has spent all his life in the Netherlands where he is currently playing as a professional player.



Early in his career, he was scouted by giants Ajax and spent time developing at their famous academy.



Looking back in time, Leeroy Owusu has described the time he was scouted by Ajax as magical.

“I was already in love with the game as a small child, and when I was seven - I could just walk - I was scouted for Ajax. That was really magical,” the defender said in an interview as quoted on bndestem.nl.



Currently, Leeroy Owusu is playing his football at Willem II Tilburg. He has been a key asset for the side in the ongoing 2020/2021 football season.



Over the weekend, he played at right-back when his team lost 1-0 to AZ Alkmaar.