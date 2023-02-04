Leeroy Owusu scores and provides assist in Willem II Tilburg's win over Helmond Sport

Ghanaian player, Leeroy Owusu

Ghana's Leeroy Owusu scored and provided an assist in Willem II Tilburg's 5-1 win against Helmond Sport on Friday evening at the Koning Willem ll Stadion.

After some passing in a small space, Ringo Meerveld found right back Leeroy Owusu, who was able to tap in from close range to make it 1-0 in the 25th minute.



Meerveld was also the architect of the second Tilburg goal in the extra time of the first half.



He passed the ball well to Lucas Woudenberg, who found Elton Kabangu to make it 2-0.

Shortly after the break, Helmond Sport scored, Matthias Verreth lost the ball and allowed Martijn Kaars to score his ninth goal of the season with a bang in the top right corner.



A few minutes later, the Tricolores scored from the spot through Jizz Hornkamp to make it 3-1.



Max Svensson made it 4-1 through a deflection from a corner. Leeroy Owusu found Jeremy BokilaHavekotte at the far post with a cross to make it 5-1.