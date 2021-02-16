Left back Imoro Ibrahim wins Asante Kotoko Goal of the Month award

Tue, 16 Feb 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Asante Kotoko defender Imoro Ibrahim won the club's Goal of the Month award for December.
The left-back smashed in the match-winner in the 1-0 win at Dreams FC in 20 December 2021.
For his prize, he takes home GH¢ 5,000 worth of Hisense products.
The Ghana youth international has been in top form for the Porcupine Warriors this term with his defensive displays and offensive nous.
