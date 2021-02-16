Left back Imoro Ibrahim wins Asante Kotoko Goal of the Month award

Left back, Imoro Ibrahim

Asante Kotoko defender Imoro Ibrahim won the club's Goal of the Month award for December.

The left-back smashed in the match-winner in the 1-0 win at Dreams FC in 20 December 2021.



For his prize, he takes home GH¢ 5,000 worth of Hisense products.

The Ghana youth international has been in top form for the Porcupine Warriors this term with his defensive displays and offensive nous.