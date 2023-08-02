Legacy Foundation presents cash prizes, medals, trophies to winners of Ashanti Regional Inter-Schools Soccer gala

OKESS won the competition

Legacy Foundation is a Ghanaian-based non-profit organization with Mr. Kofi Kuffour and Nana Kwame Emmanuel Ayirebi Mentu being the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager respectively.

The foundation seeks to provide care and support for the needy the society and help uplift them through various charitable activities.



Since its establishment, the foundation has undertaken a number of life-changing projects which include "Needy's Walk, Feed the Widow, and some football competitions for organizations and Communities. An AshantiFest Event is also in the pipeline.



Legacy Foundation believes in harnessing the power of sports, particularly football, to instill valuable life skills, promote inclusivity, and create a positive social impact.



This resolve to help develop footballing talent in the country has seen the foundation award schools, students and personalities who distinguished themselves in the just-ended Ashanti Regional Inter-Schools games.



Legacy Foundation took the responsibility to award the champions, runner-up, and the second runner-up school with monetary awards, trophies, and medals.



There were also special packages for individual awards for outstanding players, such as the Best Goalkeeper, most promising player, and top scorer.

The winner, Simms SHS received a giant trophy, Gold Medal, and ¢1000 from Legacy Foundation for winning the trophy. The second placed school, Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School had ¢700 plus Silver medals and Our Lady of Grace Senior High School received a bronze medal plus ¢500 cash from Legacy Foundation.



Legacy Foundation awarded trophies to the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament, the most promising, the top scorer, etc.



The Foundation's General Manager, Nana Kwame Ayirebi Mentu (King Solomon) in his speech during the presentation promised to partner with the Ashanti School Sports Federation to help with the successful organization of the annual soccer event.



The Chairman of the Sports Federation - Ashanti, Mr. Suleman Yeboah who is also the headmaster of Islamic Senior High School received the prizes donated by Legacy Foundation and urged them to be consistent with their support to help promote the annual competition and ensure its sustainability and long-term impact.



With the absence of the CEO, Kofi Kuffour, the Foundation was represented by General Manager, Nana Kwame Ayirebi Mentu (King Solomon), the field manager, Kwame BC, and the media officer of the foundation, Bright Yeboah Taylor 'BYT'.



The Foundation after the qualifying series donated to six of the thirty-two Schools that qualified to participate in the final tournament. T.I Ahmadiyya SHS, Kumasi, Kumasi Anglican SHS, Prempeh College, Opoku Ware School, Asanteman SHS, and Osei Kyeretwie SHS received cartons of mineral water from the Legacy Foundation.





CHAMPIONS - SIMMS SHS



PRIZE - Trophy ????, Gold Medals plus ¢1000 donated by Legacy Foundation.



RUNNER-UP - OSEI KYERETWIE SHS



PRIZE - Silver Medals plus ¢700 donated by Legacy Foundation



3RD PLACE SCHOOL - OUR LADY OF GRACE SHS

PRIZE - Bronze Medals plus ¢500 donated by Legacy Foundation



4TH PLACE - T.I AHMADIYYA, KUMASI



INDIVIDUAL AWARDS



BEST PLAYER - EMMANUEL ADUMADZE - SIMMS



He received a trophy ???? from Elite School League



BEST GOALKEEPER - FRANCIS OWUSU APPIAH - OKESS

Keepers gloves ???? donated by Legacy Foundation



MOST PROMISING PLAYER - DOUGLAS AMANKWAH BOATENG - SIMMS SHS



Trophy ???? donated by Legacy Foundation



TOP SCORER - ABDUL RAHMAN ABDUL BASIT - SAKAFIA SHS - 4 GOALS



Trophy ???? donated by Legacy Foundation



