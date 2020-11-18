Legendary Asamoah Gyan inspires all of us - Eric Martei

Gyan with Eric Martei

A Ghanaian footballer who plays for AC Milan in the Los Angeles LA Mexican Sunday League has eulogized Asamoah Gyan who plays for Legon Cities FC in Ghana.

According to him, Asamoah Gyan has contributed his due immensely to Ghana football especially the senior national team, the Black Stars.



He told journalists after a meeting he had with the Legon Cities star man that he is an inspiration to all the young players coming up.

“Meeting Asamoah Gyan was like a great experience because I really appreciate a legend like Asamoah Gyan. He has done so much for the country and helped us in so many ways.



“I look up to him and to learn a lot from him. Seeing him was an honour.”