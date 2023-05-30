6
Legendary Ghanaian footballer Dogo Moro is dead

Dogo Moro 45657687 Former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko player, Dogo Moro

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko player, Dogo Moro, has passed on, according to GhanaSoccernet.

Moro, who played for the Black Stars and Kotoko in the 1950s is said to have died on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

At the moment, there are no reports on the cause of his death.

Moro was a member of the first Black Stars team put together by Kwame Nkrumah in 1956.

He was one of the players who played in the first-ever, Super clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in 1958.

more to follow...

