Legendary Ghanaian sprinter Rose Amankwaa hailed as she retires as a nurse in the UK

Legendary Rose Amankwaah during her sprinting days

After dedicating nearly 50 years to her career as a nurse in the UK, renowned Ghanaian sprinter Rose Amankwaah has retired from public service.

A send-off party was thrown for Amankwaah to commend her 49 years of relentless commitment and hard work.



She began working at the National Health Service (NHS) in 1975, three years after competing in the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.



Amankwaah moved to England in 1974, at age 22, to pursue her nursing career. She was employed at Central Middlesex Hospital in London, where she served as a staff nurse before becoming a theatre matron.



Amakwaah spent all her nursing career at Central Middlesex Hospital. For her remarkable work, she was once awarded the NHS Silver Medal Award.

Regarding her short athletic career, she competed in the Africa Games, the Commonwealth Games, and the Olympics.



Rose Amankwaah was once labelled as ‘the fastest woman in Africa’. She won gold in the 200m at the Latin American Games in 1973, silver and gold in the 100m and 4x100 relay at the All Africa Games in 1973, and a bronze medal in the 4x100m relay at the Commonwealth Games in 1974.



EE/EK