Sports News

Legendary J.E. Sarpong gifted car by former student athletes of Accra Academy

Coach Sarpong standing beside his new car

Veteran Ghanaian Coach J.E. Sarpong has been honored by some former students of Accra Academy, a senior high school in Ghana.

Coach Sarpong served as sports master of the school and was highly instrumental in the unearthing of talents in various sporting disciplines.



Some former students from various year groups who form part of a WhatsApp group by name, ‘Accra Aca Sports Legends’ who passed through his hands as athletes during their school days decided to come together and contribute towards purchasing a car for the former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak Coach.



Notable among some of the contributors are Leo Myles Mills Jnr, a former national athlete and Princeton Owusu-Ansah, a former Ghana international.



The contributors are mostly based in the UK and the USA.



It has not been revealed yet the exact amount raised but the car purchased is a Toyota Echo.



Find below the list of persons who contributed towards this initiative.

Rashid Gaulam (former RTU defender)



Leo Myles Mills – (Babylonia)



Nasiru Ibrahim



Eric Ashie



Christian McKenzie – (CK)



Harry Asante Gyamera

Daniel Wiafe



Wayo Ofoate Kudjoe



Ernest Darkwa Addae – (Lubricanto)



David Obeng – (Leebaba)



Ofori Boadu – (Irie Man)



Yaw Skelenze

John Hudson Odoi (Commando)



Bishop Ransford



Baffour Akoto



Samuel Quao Junior (Ideas)



Theodore Tetteh – (Vongo)



James Quainor – (Sheale)

Princeton Owusu Ansah (Asey Moyo)



Michael Ashitey (Rambo)

