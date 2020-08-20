Sports News

Legendary Rev Osei Kofi solicits support for new Kotoko CEO

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Ghana and Asante Kotoko legend, Rev. Osei Kofi, has thrown his weight behind newly appointed club CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, to succeed during his three-year tenure.

The fast-rising football administrator has been unveiled as the Chief Executive Officer of the club for the next three years at an event that was well attended by football administrators and supporters.



The 2019 Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant has been tasked to restore the club to its glory days.



But according to Osei Kofi, Mr. Amponsah will need a free hand to run the club to perfection.



“If only he will be given the freedom and right to make his own decisions, then he can make Kotoko the greatest club in Africa,” he told Graphic Sports.

Rev. Osei Kofi however, admitted that he does not know Nana Yaw Amponsah personally but he believes he is the right man for Asante Kotoko.



“I don’t know much about him but the little I have heard and seen of him makes me admire his zeal and passion to help football grow in Ghana and Kotoko as a club."



“Kotoko is a club in need of a visionary and similar to the dwindling fortunes of most clubs in the country, Kotoko’s woes have bedevilled Ghana football.”



“Football is not doing well in Ghana; it’s getting to four decades now and we don’t have an African trophy. Why should this be so? We need transformational leaders in all aspects of our football,” he noted.

