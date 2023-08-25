Legendary US sprinter Carl Lewis reveals Ghanaian roots

Legendary American sprinter, Carl Lewis

Legendary American sprinter, Carl Lewis has shed the light on his Ghanaian roots, revealing that he has a biological connection with the country.

Carl Lewis who is in Budapest for the 2023 World Athletics Championships confirmed that he traced his ancestral roots from his mother’s side and realized that he is a descendant of Ghana.



Speaking in an interview with Joy Sports, the retired athlete disclosed that he has always taken pride in his African heritage.



“I actually checked my ancestry and on my mother’s side my ancestors are from Ghana. I have been to Africa many times and I still have real synergy with the mother country,” Carl Lewis said.



Asked if he would love to visit Ghana, he said, “Everywhere I go people invite me so if you invite me I will come.”



Carl Lewis is a retired American track and field athlete who was born on July 1, 1961, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Lewis's prowess in sprinting and long jump made him a dominant force in the 1980s and 1990s.



He is considered one of the greatest sprinters and long jumpers in history. Lewis won 9 Olympic gold medals and 1 Olympic silver medal during his career, participating in four Olympic Games from 1984 to 1996.



He's known for his dominance in events like the 100 meters, 200 meters, 4x100 meters relay, and long jump.



JNA/KPE