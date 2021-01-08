Legia Warsaw set to sign Ghanaian striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Ghanaian striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Polish giants Legia Warsaw are closing in on Ghanaian striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom in the ongoing winter transfer window, according to Sportsworldghana.com.

The 27-year-old is currently without a club after parting ways with Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade where he played a key in the club's success as he became the club’s all-time highest foreign goalscorer.



Legia Warsaw are interested in signing Boakye-Yiadom with talks between the club and his agent reaching advanced stage on Friday morning.



He is likely to sign a three-year deal with Legia in the coming days despite been linked with other teams including Sheffield United and Wadi Degla in Egypt.

The Ghanaian international made 104 appearances within his two spells at Red Star Belgrade, scoring 60 goals in all competitions.



Boakye-Yiadom had a difficult start to the 2020/21 campaign due to his recurring injury situation but managed to make eight appearances, scored two goals and registered three assists.