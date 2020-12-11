0
Legon Cities Bashir Hayford satisfied with team performance despite loss to Kotoko

Fri, 11 Dec 2020 Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Head Coach of Legon Cities FC, Bashir Hayford says he’s satisfied with his team’s performance despite their defeat to Asante Kotoko.

The Royals lost by a lone goal to the Porcupine Warriors in a Ghana Premier League Week 5 fixture played on Friday.

Legon Cities created a flurry of chances and but for their profligacy should have had much more than nothing from the encounter

Speaking during the post-match interview, Coach Bashir Hayford acknowledged the tough nature of the game and expressed satisfaction at his players’ overall output.

“Well it was a tough game and I’m so satisfied with the performance of my boys. Honestly, they have put up a very spirited game and the performance.. I have so much appreciated it. With this now we’re going forward,” Bashir Hayford said.

Legon Cities still remain without a league win so far this season. They lie 14th on the league log with 3 points picked from a possible 15.

