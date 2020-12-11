Legon Cities Bashir Hayford satisfied with team performance despite loss to Kotoko

Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford

Head Coach of Legon Cities FC, Bashir Hayford says he’s satisfied with his team’s performance despite their defeat to Asante Kotoko.

The Royals lost by a lone goal to the Porcupine Warriors in a Ghana Premier League Week 5 fixture played on Friday.



Legon Cities created a flurry of chances and but for their profligacy should have had much more than nothing from the encounter



Speaking during the post-match interview, Coach Bashir Hayford acknowledged the tough nature of the game and expressed satisfaction at his players’ overall output.

“Well it was a tough game and I’m so satisfied with the performance of my boys. Honestly, they have put up a very spirited game and the performance.. I have so much appreciated it. With this now we’re going forward,” Bashir Hayford said.



Legon Cities still remain without a league win so far this season. They lie 14th on the league log with 3 points picked from a possible 15.